Pulling carrots by alliw
342 / 365

Pulling carrots

The garden of the house we stayed in in Wales had several of these large wooden sculptures. This one is a lady pulling carrots (we suspect based on Polly the owner of the house who sadly passed away in 2020).
16th October 2025

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Chrissie ace
Fabulous!
October 20th, 2025  
