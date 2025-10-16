Sign up
342 / 365
Pulling carrots
The garden of the house we stayed in in Wales had several of these large wooden sculptures. This one is a lady pulling carrots (we suspect based on Polly the owner of the house who sadly passed away in 2020).
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
1
1
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
343
photos
14
followers
26
following
93% complete
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
15th October 2025 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wooden
,
garden
,
sculpture
Chrissie
ace
Fabulous!
October 20th, 2025
