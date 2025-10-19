Sign up
Flowery feature
This was another wooden feature in the garden where we stayed. Some of it was wood with some metal features too. It was a fabulous garden!
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
15th October 2025 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
wooden
,
garden
,
feature
Diana
ace
a great pop of sunshine!
October 21st, 2025
