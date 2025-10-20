Sign up
346 / 365
Space alien
We had a walk on Morfa Buchan beach and it was littered with dead jelly fish. This was the biggest one we saw which would be very scary if you had that swimming next to you in the sea!! I thought it looked like some sort of space alien.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
0
0
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
347
photos
14
followers
26
following
95% complete
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
16th October 2025 3:10pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
fish
,
jelly
