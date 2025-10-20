Previous
Space alien by alliw
Space alien

We had a walk on Morfa Buchan beach and it was littered with dead jelly fish. This was the biggest one we saw which would be very scary if you had that swimming next to you in the sea!! I thought it looked like some sort of space alien.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
