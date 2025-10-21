Previous
Foraging friends by alliw
Foraging friends

I was coming out of the dentist and spotted these two foraging in the churchyard opposite. I started snapping away and managed to get this shot of the two of them. They were quite happy side by side mooching about in the leaves for something tasty!
Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
