Leaf kicking! by alliw
349 / 365

Leaf kicking!

I had fun kicking my way through all these fallen leaves on my morning walk! I love autumn.
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
