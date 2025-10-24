Previous
Evening sky by alliw
350 / 365

Evening sky

I was stopped at some traffic lights on my way home and took this out of the car window! I loved the colours and cloud formation.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
