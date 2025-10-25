Sign up
351 / 365
Autumn leaf
I spotted this lovely leaf on my walk and thought how great the colours are!
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Tags
red
,
leaf
,
autumn
