Previous
Next
Ghostly footsteps! by alliw
357 / 365

Ghostly footsteps!

My friend sprayed her new boots with waterproofing spray on the table a few weeks ago and the ghostly footsteps are still there🤣.
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
99% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
That is so amazing, I suppose they will stay until someone washes the table ;-)
November 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact