361 / 365
Purple Sprouting
There is a big field of this gorgeous purple spouting broccoli we walk through every day. It’s one of my favourite veggies!
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Tags
purple
,
broccoli
,
sprouting
