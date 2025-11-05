Previous
Leafy lane by alliw
362 / 365

Leafy lane

I drive across country in the Cotswolds once a week and this lane is glorious at the moment. The ground is covered with beautiful orange leaves and the canopy is stunning. I love Autumn!
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
99% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact