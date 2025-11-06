Previous
Swiss Chard by alliw
Swiss Chard

We also have fields of this vibrant chard still being harvested! The variety of colours are amazing.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
