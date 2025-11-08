Previous
Golden tree by alliw
Golden tree

This tree is at the end of my friends road and I just had to snap it! It was a gorgeous specimen!
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
