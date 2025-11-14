Sign up
Photo 371
Pop Eye
We stayed just round the corner from here opposite the Old War office (now Raffles Hotel) so got this on the way back from our night out. I loved the contrast of the London Eye and this war memorial and Poppy Wreaths.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
1
1
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
373
photos
14
followers
26
following
102% complete
View this month »
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
9th November 2025 9:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eye
,
london
,
memorial
,
war
,
poppy
,
wreaths
Chrissie
ace
So much going on here! Fabulous shot
November 16th, 2025
