Pop Eye by alliw
Photo 371

Pop Eye

We stayed just round the corner from here opposite the Old War office (now Raffles Hotel) so got this on the way back from our night out. I loved the contrast of the London Eye and this war memorial and Poppy Wreaths.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Chrissie ace
So much going on here! Fabulous shot
November 16th, 2025  
