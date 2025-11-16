Previous
Gorgeous Gourds! by alliw
Gorgeous Gourds!

I bought these 3 lovely gourds from a local farm shop and the little crab apple and the leaf have blown in to the scene naturally!
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Chrissie ace
Fabulous Alli, I love this!
November 17th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
neat
November 17th, 2025  
