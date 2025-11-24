Previous
Canine Council by alliw
Photo 381

Canine Council

This was one of my favourite paintings at Chatsworth. You could just imagine them all chipping in with their opinions while holding court!
24th November 2025 24th Nov 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Photo Details

