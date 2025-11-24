Sign up
Photo 381
Canine Council
This was one of my favourite paintings at Chatsworth. You could just imagine them all chipping in with their opinions while holding court!
24th November 2025
24th Nov 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Photo Details
Tags
dogs
,
paintings
