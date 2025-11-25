Previous
Ladybird fairy by alliw
Ladybird fairy

The theme of the Christmas display at Chatsworth was woodland fairytale. There were several of these glass domes containing various named fairies who flapped their wings and hovered about. They were quite mesmerising. This one is the ladybird fairy.
Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
