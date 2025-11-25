Sign up
Photo 382
Ladybird fairy
The theme of the Christmas display at Chatsworth was woodland fairytale. There were several of these glass domes containing various named fairies who flapped their wings and hovered about. They were quite mesmerising. This one is the ladybird fairy.
25th November 2025
25th Nov 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Tags
woodland
,
fairy
,
domes
