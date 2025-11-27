Previous
Fountain at Chatsworth by alliw
Fountain at Chatsworth

Last one from Chatsworth! There is a huge fountain in the grounds and I managed to get the lovely sky behind it.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
