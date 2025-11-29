Previous
Estuary vista by alliw
Photo 386

Estuary vista

This was taken on the Tarka Trail looking back at Instow on the right where we had walked to and Appledore on the other side of the estuary. We had had brilliant sunshine then all of a sudden this big black cloud appeared and we got very wet!
Alli W

@alliw
