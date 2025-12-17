Previous
Door Wreath by alliw
Photo 404

Door Wreath

My friend and I did a wreath making class which was made from all natural foraged foliage. No wire used at all so fully compostable!
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
