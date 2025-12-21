Previous
Squirrel Spotting by alliw
Photo 408

Squirrel Spotting

I loved the worn down headstones covers in lichen and the sun in the tree behind. You can just see Pixie’s ears in the bottom left corner she was looking for squirrels!
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
114% complete

Photo Details

