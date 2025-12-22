Previous
Next
Pop of Winter Colour by alliw
Photo 409

Pop of Winter Colour

I walk past this garden most days and was pleased to see this newly planted display of winter colour to brighten up the December gloom!
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact