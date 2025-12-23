Previous
Polar Piano by alliw
Photo 410

Polar Piano

This is the baby grand piano at the care home where my 95 year Mother in Law lives. Our Nephew came to play some carols for the residents for which they were very grateful and all joined it very enthusiastically!
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
