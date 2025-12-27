Previous
Christmas Day Table Centrepiece by alliw
Christmas Day Table Centrepiece

A friend of ours used to have a florist shop locally and although retired she still makes us a superb decoration for our Christmas Day table every year. It’s much appreciated!
Alli W

I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
