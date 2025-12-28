Previous
Next
Merry Christmas Flag by alliw
Photo 415

Merry Christmas Flag

Our neighbour has a flagpole in his garden and always tries to display something topical! It was quite breezy this day so I managed to get a full shot!
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact