Previous
Next
Festive Fire Engine by alliw
Photo 416

Festive Fire Engine

My Sister gave me this beautiful festive Fire Engine tree decoration. We lost out Dad unexpectedly last year who had been a fireman for 30 years before he retired. It did make me cry 😢. But I shall treasure it!
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact