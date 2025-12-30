Previous
Let off some steam! by alliw
Photo 417

Let off some steam!

We took my Mum on the Severn Valley Railway over the holiday from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth. It was a great day. All the stations were decorated to the hilt! I caught these two engines having a steam off!
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

