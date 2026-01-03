Previous
Frozen Pony by alliw
Photo 421

Frozen Pony

I love this little Shetland pony it’s so cute and comes up to the fence to say hello (looking for carrots!) the poor thing had frost on its back and mane.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Alli W

