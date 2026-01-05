Sign up
Photo 423
Geometric Pattern Puddle
We came across this lovely geometric puddle on our walk.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Tags
pattern
,
puddle
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nature is so amazing!
January 5th, 2026
