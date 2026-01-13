Sign up
Photo 425
Bird Bath
We had this lovely little bird visit the garden for a nice long splashy bath in the waterfall.
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Views
0
0
365
iPhone 15
13th January 2026 3:24pm
bath
,
bird
,
waterfall
