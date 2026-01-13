Previous
Bird Bath by alliw
Photo 425

Bird Bath

We had this lovely little bird visit the garden for a nice long splashy bath in the waterfall.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
