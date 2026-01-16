Previous
Don’t forget me! by alliw
Don’t forget me!

We were loading up our van for a road trip from the UK to the Algarve and had stacked the dog beds by the front door ready to go in. Billie jumped in so as not to get forgotten!
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
