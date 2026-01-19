Previous
Morning mist by alliw
Morning mist

Morning mist

We had a lovely walk over the fields with the dogs in the early morning mist!
19th January 2026

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
