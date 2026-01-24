Previous
Fishing Village by alliw
Photo 435

Fishing Village

Salema is still a typical fishing village although tourism is a big part of the area. I love seeing the traditional houses and the boats.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Diana ace
I love these beautiful little fishing villages, so much that attracts me to them.
February 1st, 2026  
