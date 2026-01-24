Sign up
Photo 435
Fishing Village
Salema is still a typical fishing village although tourism is a big part of the area. I love seeing the traditional houses and the boats.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
1
1
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
440
photos
14
followers
26
following
120% complete
View this month »
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
22nd January 2026 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boats
,
houses
,
fishing
Diana
ace
I love these beautiful little fishing villages, so much that attracts me to them.
February 1st, 2026
