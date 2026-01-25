Previous
Calm Before the Storm by alliw
Calm Before the Storm

This was taken a few hours before Storm Ingrid hit the Algarve. It was a belter that lasted 48 hours. So we battened down the hatches!
Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Diana ace
Great capture of those ominous clouds.
February 1st, 2026  
