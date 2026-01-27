Sign up
Photo 438
Traditional Algarve Church
This is the main church in Praia de Luz. I like this simple architecture with the colourful paintwork and bell tower.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
1
0
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
440
photos
14
followers
26
following
120% complete
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
26th January 2026 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
luz
,
bells
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this simple but beautiful architecture.
February 1st, 2026
