Traditional Algarve Church by alliw
Traditional Algarve Church

This is the main church in Praia de Luz. I like this simple architecture with the colourful paintwork and bell tower.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this simple but beautiful architecture.
February 1st, 2026  
