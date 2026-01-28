Previous
Rock Strata by alliw
Photo 439

Rock Strata

I found these rocks on Luz beach fascinating. All those different lines representing thousands of years of creation!
Alli W

I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Diana ace
wonderful rock formation with beautiful layers.
February 1st, 2026  
