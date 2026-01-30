Sign up
Photo 441
Mad Waves
We went up the West Coast of the Algarve and saw these massive waves crashing on the rocks. If you zoom in you will see a man sitting on the edge of the rocks. My heart was in my mouth I really thought he would be washed away!
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
0
0
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
442
photos
14
followers
26
following
121% complete
435
436
437
438
439
440
441
442
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
30th January 2026 12:47pm
Tags
rocks
,
man
,
waves
,
spray
