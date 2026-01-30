Previous
Mad Waves by alliw
Photo 441

Mad Waves

We went up the West Coast of the Algarve and saw these massive waves crashing on the rocks. If you zoom in you will see a man sitting on the edge of the rocks. My heart was in my mouth I really thought he would be washed away!
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
