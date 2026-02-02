Previous
One man & his dog by alliw
Photo 444

One man & his dog

I love seeing footprints in the sand especially people and their dogs!
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
