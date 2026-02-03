Previous
Phoenix Trees

We visited our friends land in the Algarve that was subject to wild fires back in September when we were last here. Whilst a lot of the tres are still blackened shells many of them have started sprouting again from the tops. There is hope yet!
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
