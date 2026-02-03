Sign up
Photo 445
Phoenix Trees
We visited our friends land in the Algarve that was subject to wild fires back in September when we were last here. Whilst a lot of the tres are still blackened shells many of them have started sprouting again from the tops. There is hope yet!
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
448
photos
14
followers
26
following
122% complete
441
442
443
444
445
446
447
448
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
31st January 2026 3:56pm
Tags
new
,
fire
,
trees
,
growth
,
damaged
