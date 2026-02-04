Previous
Next
Butterfly Plant by alliw
Photo 446

Butterfly Plant

This is actually Myrtle Leaf Milkwort also known as Butterfly Plant so I am using its prettier name! I came across it on a dog walk on the golf course where we are staying.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact