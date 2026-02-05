Previous
Traditional Portuguese Windmill by alliw
Traditional Portuguese Windmill

This is in the next village to where we are staying and we were walking right by it with the dogs. It has new looking sails furled up and still attached so it is obviously still in use!
5th February 2026

I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
