Storm Marta by alliw
Storm Marta

This is the 4th Storm we have had since arriving in the Algarve 3 weeks ago! This was a lull in the torrential rain and battering winds. The beach has been completely washed away too.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
