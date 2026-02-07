Sign up
Photo 449
Storm Marta
This is the 4th Storm we have had since arriving in the Algarve 3 weeks ago! This was a lull in the torrential rain and battering winds. The beach has been completely washed away too.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
365
iPhone 15
7th February 2026 4:50pm
waves
clouds
storm
