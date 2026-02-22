Previous
Castles in the Air by alliw
Castles in the Air

The Spanish love to build castles at the top of mountains and this was a particularly spectacular one at Chinchilla da Monte Aragon. And look at that sky!
Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
128% complete

