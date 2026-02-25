Previous
Run for it Lads! by alliw
Run for it Lads!

We had tapas in the Marina in Burriana and as we speak no Spanish and our waiter spoke a little English we managed to order a few things! Suffice it to say this is not what we were expecting 😵‍💫. They were deep fried little soft shell crabs that the waiter told us we could eat all of or pull the legs off and just eat the bodies. It looked like this one was trying to escape lol!! Not our favourite dish I have to say!! It’s apparently their most popular menu item which is why we ended up ordering it!
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
