Run for it Lads!

We had tapas in the Marina in Burriana and as we speak no Spanish and our waiter spoke a little English we managed to order a few things! Suffice it to say this is not what we were expecting 😵‍💫. They were deep fried little soft shell crabs that the waiter told us we could eat all of or pull the legs off and just eat the bodies. It looked like this one was trying to escape lol!! Not our favourite dish I have to say!! It’s apparently their most popular menu item which is why we ended up ordering it!