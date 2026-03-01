Previous
Optical Illusion by alliw
Photo 471

Optical Illusion

When I was scrolling through the photos on my phone to choose one of the walled Cite at Carcassonne I kept getting this optical illusion that the walls were curved. It is in fact the colouring of the stone so it appears to bend to the right!
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact