Photo 471
Optical Illusion
When I was scrolling through the photos on my phone to choose one of the walled Cite at Carcassonne I kept getting this optical illusion that the walls were curved. It is in fact the colouring of the stone so it appears to bend to the right!
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Tags
walls
,
curved
,
carcassonne
