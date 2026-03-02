Previous
Jiminy Cricket by alliw
Photo 472

Jiminy Cricket

We were sat on our friends terrace in Carcassonne and he moved some wood from the log store and this huge cricket flew out and landed on the wall. It was enormous I’ve never seen one that big! It was about 4 inches long! (10cm)
2nd March 2026

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
129% complete

Diana ace
Lovely shot and detail.
March 2nd, 2026  
