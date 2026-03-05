Previous
Sunbow by alliw
Photo 475

Sunbow

This was taken on a sunny but hazy day and this “sunbow” appeared in a gap in the thin wispy clouds. At the same time two planes were tearing across the sky so I caught their trails
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
130% complete

