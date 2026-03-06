Previous
Mega Mushroom by alliw
Photo 476

Mega Mushroom

We got home having been away for 6 weeks to find this huge Oyster mushroom growing out of the side of my garden office cabin! It was about 30cms across! It was fascinating to see.
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
