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Photo 478
Spring Daffs
This is a lovely grave setting in our village churchyard. It looked so pretty
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
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Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
480
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26
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Album
365
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iPhone 15
Taken
1st March 2026 9:47am
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church
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daffodils
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