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Morning walk by alliw
Photo 479

Morning walk

It was quite cold on our walk and the grass was all dewy so reflected the sunlight!
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
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