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Horse Power by alliw
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Horse Power

This beautiful specimen is made out of old engine parts and stands outside a shop in Broadway in the Cotswolds. It’s very impressive!
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
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